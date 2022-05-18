How tutors help your child

For some children, grasping the concept of maths or English at school can be difficult, and asking the teacher for help can be a little daunting. At Kip McGrath, the team of passionate and caring tutors can help your child get their learning back on track.
For other kids it can be challenging to stay engaged because they are already ahead of their peers and need a challenge with some enrichment work. Again, Kip McGrath is ideal to offer the extension.
Warrnambool's Kip McGrath Education Centre provides face to face and online tutoring, which has developed into an amazing tool for local and remote students, to children from Prep through to Year 12.
Early intervention is key to helping your child succeed in school. Your child doesn't have to be struggling to come to us, we can help them further their learning and their confidence even if they are already doing well in school.
The centre provides individual programs based on the learning needs of your child. Programs are suitable for all students, ranging from those who may be experiencing difficulties in their day to day school work, right through to students who would like to extend their learning and do better.
Kip McGrath provides a free educational assessment, an individual learning program, a wide variety of resources and activities that cater to the individual learning styles of your child, computer assisted learning, experienced and qualified teachers using proven teaching methods and using curriculum written by qualified teachers.
Lessons go for an hour once per week and consist of small groups of four to five students, where each student works on their own personalised program.
We specialise in maths education (including VCE), English education (including essay writing), spelling, comprehension and early reading, study skills including goal setting, overcoming anxiety in tests and improved concentration.
If you have a child in need of some extra help in maths or English
Emmanuel College is excitedly celebrating the arrival of Simon Durance, a 15-year-old from France who is the first exchange student hosted by the school for more than two years.
Simon, a Year 10 student from Lycée Jules-Ferry, a school in the ninth arrondissement in the centre of Paris, will complete Term 2 at Emmanuel College.
Both French and Japanese languages are an essential part of the curriculum at Emmanuel. The College offers a comprehensive program to facilitate and grow student interest in learning a second language and the culture of another country.
In the past trips to France and Japan have complemented the curriculum, and allowed students to travel overseas and immerse themselves in language and culture.
Emmanuel College has fostered exchange relationships with multiple schools in France as well Obirin High School in Tokyo. Unfortunately, COVID-19 put a stop to overseas immersion tours for students.
With international arrivals opening up and a relaxing of quarantine regulations, Simon was able to come to Australia to reside with family friends Georgina O'Farrell and Luke Horwill of Warrnambool.
When approached, Emmanuel College jumped at the chance to host an international student once again.
Simon is hoping to improve his English while in Australia and has already provided the wonderful reciprocal benefit of French conversation and sharing his culture with Emmanuel College students.
Ironically, he does not like cheese!
Commencing a new school in a different country can obviously be an overwhelming experience however Simon has been buddied up with another Year 10 student, Eamon Dempsey, whose timetable is similar to Simon's.
This arrangement is working well for both boys, although Eamon says his French is not as good as Simon's English!
Simon's friends in France were concerned when they heard he was coming to Australia as they believe it to be full of dangerous animals like sharks, crocodiles, spiders and snakes, but Simon says he has only seen foxes and rabbits so far during his stay. Simon enjoys playing football (soccer), basketball and tennis.
The arrival of Simon has been a joy for our languages students and teachers, heralding the possibility that our students may be able to resume language and culture tours as soon as 2024.
Negotiations for some Japanese exchange students to attend Emmanuel have also commenced.
In the meantime, our languages staff continue one on one language tutorials for Senior students studying either French or Japanese, with the benefits of personalised learning tailored to a student's individual ability.
Simon will return to France at the end of this semester to commence the equivalent of Year 11 at home in Paris.
We hope he makes many fond memories at Emmanuel College during his stay.
One of the major roles of a school these days lies in its ability to support all students to be engaged, understood and aware of their talents.
Mercy Regional College in Camperdown realises excellence and achievement can be accomplished in many fields, with the goals and dreams of some students lying in diverse opportunities provided by tertiary education, vocational education, apprenticeships, traineeships and the world of work.
MRC supports learning along and across varied pathways, nurturing the interests and passions of all students.
The Mercy classrooms are centres of creativity, curiosity, innovation and enjoyment, where students are challenged and inspired to learn and grow, to improve and question.
From the time junior students join Mercy Regional College, they are surrounded by the supportive environment of a dedicated Junior Campus in the beautiful surrounds of Noorat.
The O'Keeffe Campus is located only a few kilometres away from Terang and is a home for Year 7 and 8 students at MRC.
The smaller campus enhances the smooth transition from primary to secondary schooling.
It allows students to make new friends, connect with teachers, and become familiar with new subjects, while being actively involved in community events.
When students move on to Year 9, they continue their educational journey at the McAuley Senior Campus in Camperdown.
This is where students are encouraged to start thinking more seriously about their future learning and career options.
Students striving for entrance to tertiary institutions enjoy an extensive choice of VCE subjects to study with the support of experienced, knowledgeable and innovative teachers.
The College offers access to the largest range of VCE subjects taught face to face in the region that students explore with the comprehensive guidance of MRC Senior School team and Careers Advisor.
Those students who prefer to work independently and engage in hands-on learning, have the opportunity to successfully complete VCAL and VET programs.
MRC offers a diversity of VET subjects onsite inclusive of VET Active Volunteering, Allied Health Assistance, Building and Construction, Hospitality, Digital Media, Sport and Recreation, and in 2023 Animal Studies.
Other VET subjects, such as VET Music, VET Hair and Beauty, and many more, can be accessed offsite through the Corangamite Trade Training Cluster, South West TAFE and The Gordon.
Mercy Regional College welcomes any enrolment enquiries via its website mercy.vic.edu.au.
In line with its motto 'Learning to Care, Caring to Learn', the College is committed to providing a holistic education to all students.
Everyone is welcome at Mercy.