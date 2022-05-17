Publican Michelle McQuilton might be popular at Woolsthorpe but now she's officially a local legend.
She received the inaugural local legend gong at the Australian Hotels Association's 2022 state excellence awards in Melbourne on Monday night.
The award recognises a member of the local community showing true spirit, always uplifting and supporting others, especially in tough times.
Ms McQuilton played down her achievement but said it was an honour.
"It's wonderful to be recognised for what we do at Woolsthorpe Union Station Hotel," she said.
"We're only a small community at Woolsthorpe but we've made a big impact since our renovations. Personally, it's a big thrill to be presented with the award for regional Victoria."
Ms McQuilton said it was beyond her wildest dreams to win the award, but said she was part of a team.
"We're just here offering whatever support and help we can do for anyone who may be down on their luck or is having a tough time," she said.
"We just try and offer a great experience for anyone who comes to the hotel, whether it be for a function or just a night out with friends.
"The hotel has won various awards since our redevelopment and it's due to our hard-working staff who work tirelessly to ensure everyone enjoys their time at the pub. The management of the hotel are delighted with the results the hotel is achieving and acknowledge our staff for the work they do."
The AHA (Vic) State Awards for Excellence program was established in the late 1980s, recognising hotels and pubs in Victoria demonstrating excellence across a range of categories.
