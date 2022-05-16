Farmers worried about the security of their stock or machinery can login to a digital campfire on Wednesday evening.
The National Centre for Farmer Health is conducting a bonfire question and answer session on Wednesday at 7.30pm.
Members from the Victoria Police farm crime coordination unit will be on hand to chat about the mental and financial impacts of farm crime and how you can easily boost your farm security.
A police spokeswoman said Victoria's primary producers were a vulnerable workforce.
"Many industries are undergoing significant transition-resulting in a wide range of work-related challenges that pose potential risk to individuals' mental wellbeing," she said.
"Vulnerability stems from a range of factors including an ageing and reducing workforce, rapidly increasing technological demands, exposure to a global marketplace, extreme environmental conditions and increasing uncertainty.
"The Primary Producer Knowledge Network has worked with farmers, fishers and industry partners to co-design and develop a digital platform, Campfire.
"Campfire provides access to opportunities, information, networks, tools and resources to help improve farmers and fishers systems of work to:
"The Campfire platform is supported by complementary materials including podcasts, blogs, social media and hard copy resources."
Questions about the program can be directed to Dr Alison Kennedy on 5551 8533 or a.kennedy@deakin.edu.au
Dr Kennedy is a behavioural scientist who has lived and worked in Victoria's rural farming community for the past 15 years.
Her doctoral research explored the impact that suicide and accidental death have on members of Australian farming families.
For more information or to sign up go to website - https://bit.ly/3wgaSAh
