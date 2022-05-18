Student exchange returns Advertising Feature

BUDDIES: Eamon (pictured left) has been helping Simon navigate Emmanuel College's grounds and buildings. Photo: Supplied

Emmanuel College is excitedly celebrating the arrival of Simon Durance, a 15-year-old from France who is the first exchange student hosted by the school for more than two years.



Simon, a Year 10 student from Lycée Jules-Ferry, a school in the ninth arrondissement in the centre of Paris, will complete Term 2 at Emmanuel College.

Both French and Japanese languages are an essential part of the curriculum at Emmanuel. The College offers a comprehensive program to facilitate and grow student interest in learning a second language and the culture of another country.



In the past trips to France and Japan have complemented the curriculum, and allowed students to travel overseas and immerse themselves in language and culture.



Emmanuel College has fostered exchange relationships with multiple schools in France as well Obirin High School in Tokyo. Unfortunately, COVID-19 put a stop to overseas immersion tours for students.

With international arrivals opening up and a relaxing of quarantine regulations, Simon was able to come to Australia to reside with family friends Georgina O'Farrell and Luke Horwill of Warrnambool.



When approached, Emmanuel College jumped at the chance to host an international student once again.



Simon is hoping to improve his English while in Australia and has already provided the wonderful reciprocal benefit of French conversation and sharing his culture with Emmanuel College students.



Ironically, he does not like cheese!

Commencing a new school in a different country can obviously be an overwhelming experience however Simon has been buddied up with another Year 10 student, Eamon Dempsey, whose timetable is similar to Simon's.



This arrangement is working well for both boys, although Eamon says his French is not as good as Simon's English!

Simon's friends in France were concerned when they heard he was coming to Australia as they believe it to be full of dangerous animals like sharks, crocodiles, spiders and snakes, but Simon says he has only seen foxes and rabbits so far during his stay. Simon enjoys playing football (soccer), basketball and tennis.

The arrival of Simon has been a joy for our languages students and teachers, heralding the possibility that our students may be able to resume language and culture tours as soon as 2024.



Negotiations for some Japanese exchange students to attend Emmanuel have also commenced.



In the meantime, our languages staff continue one on one language tutorials for Senior students studying either French or Japanese, with the benefits of personalised learning tailored to a student's individual ability.

Simon will return to France at the end of this semester to commence the equivalent of Year 11 at home in Paris.

