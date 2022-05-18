Mercy fosters opportunity Advertising Feature

CHOICE OF COURSE : Mercy Regional College offers a diversity of VET subjects onsite such as Building and Construction and Hospitality. Photo: Supplied

One of the major roles of a school these days lies in its ability to support all students to be engaged, understood and aware of their talents.



Mercy Regional College in Camperdown realises excellence and achievement can be accomplished in many fields, with the goals and dreams of some students lying in diverse opportunities provided by tertiary education, vocational education, apprenticeships, traineeships and the world of work.



MRC supports learning along and across varied pathways, nurturing the interests and passions of all students.

The Mercy classrooms are centres of creativity, curiosity, innovation and enjoyment, where students are challenged and inspired to learn and grow, to improve and question.

From the time junior students join Mercy Regional College, they are surrounded by the supportive environment of a dedicated Junior Campus in the beautiful surrounds of Noorat.



The O'Keeffe Campus is located only a few kilometres away from Terang and is a home for Year 7 and 8 students at MRC.



The smaller campus enhances the smooth transition from primary to secondary schooling.



It allows students to make new friends, connect with teachers, and become familiar with new subjects, while being actively involved in community events.

When students move on to Year 9, they continue their educational journey at the McAuley Senior Campus in Camperdown.



This is where students are encouraged to start thinking more seriously about their future learning and career options.

Students striving for entrance to tertiary institutions enjoy an extensive choice of VCE subjects to study with the support of experienced, knowledgeable and innovative teachers.



The College offers access to the largest range of VCE subjects taught face to face in the region that students explore with the comprehensive guidance of MRC Senior School team and Careers Advisor.

Those students who prefer to work independently and engage in hands-on learning, have the opportunity to successfully complete VCAL and VET programs.



MRC offers a diversity of VET subjects onsite inclusive of VET Active Volunteering, Allied Health Assistance, Building and Construction, Hospitality, Digital Media, Sport and Recreation, and in 2023 Animal Studies.



Other VET subjects, such as VET Music, VET Hair and Beauty, and many more, can be accessed offsite through the Corangamite Trade Training Cluster, South West TAFE and The Gordon.

Mercy Regional College welcomes any enrolment enquiries via its website mercy.vic.edu.au.



In line with its motto 'Learning to Care, Caring to Learn', the College is committed to providing a holistic education to all students.

