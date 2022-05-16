A Warrnambool language program is helping migrants settle into the city while they forge friendships with locals.
The Intercultural Cafe is an English language program run at Archie Graham Community Centre every Thursday giving international newcomers the chance to practice their conversation skills and integrate into the community.
Intercultural Cafe organiser Carly Jordan said the initiative was an opportunity for the community centre to open up to people from culturally diverse backgrounds.
"The cafe is really welcoming to anyone in the community to come along and practice English conversation in a really safe and supportive environment," she said.
"It's extremely important for us to be supporting culturally diverse people and the multicultural community in Warrnambool."
Ms Jordan said the intercultural cafe had partnered with South West TAFE to offer second-language English students variety to their learning.
"They come down on the Thursdays bringing their students," she said.
"It's a really great way for them to add something different to the structure of their classes."
South West TAFE student Ni Walsh said the community centre facilitated a pleasant environment for English studies.
"I think here is comfortable and relaxing to meet and talk with another person, another language," she said.
"(It lets) me know how to speak and how to use words, and things like that."
Ms Walsh settled in Warrnambool from Thailand in 2016 and said the program connected her to the community.
"First time I came here, I didn't know (any) people. I just stayed home," she said.
"When I (got) to TAFE and here (the language cafe), I met people."
Tess Le came to Warrnambool from Vietnam three years ago.
She said the intercultural cafe was a good opportunity for her to improve her English skills with her friends.
"I'm happy (going) with my class, my teachers and my friends," she said.
"Everyone is so lovely."
Ms Jordan said it was great for Warrnambool to have different facilities which were "welcoming places for everyone in the community".
"It is becoming more of a multicultural city, so the more that we have these supports in place, the more people will feel a sense of belonging in our community," she said.
"They're going to build relationships, and be inclined to stay here for as long as possible, and make it home."
More information about the Intercultural Cafe is available at the Archie Graham Community Centre.
