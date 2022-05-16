The Standard

Archie Graham Community Centre Intercultural Cafe connects Warrnambool's international community

William Huynh
By William Huynh
Updated May 16 2022 - 8:58am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Archie Graham Community Centre programs co-ordinator Clare Vaughan with participants Carol Yu, Ni Walsh and Kanphitcha Yingdech (back), South West TAFE English teacher Alana Gleeson and participant Tess Le (front) at Archie Graham Community Centre's Intercultural Cafe. Picture: Chris Doheny

A Warrnambool language program is helping migrants settle into the city while they forge friendships with locals.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Huynh

William Huynh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.