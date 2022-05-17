'I could be in your backyard': Man accused of taunting protected person in video

An accused family violence perpetrator who allegedly taunted a protected person in a video outside her home says he did it for "shits and giggles".
The former Cobden man, who can not be named because that could identify the victim, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday charged with stalking, breaching a family violence intervention order and breaching bail.
Advertisement
The court heard the man and the victim had separated and a family violence intervention order prohibited him from contacting her.
He was also on bail with a strict condition not to attend within 50 kilometres of Cobden.
That bail related to charges of stalking, using a carriage service to menace and persistently contravening the same intervention order.
The court heard the man attended the Cobden area on May 4 and uploaded a series of Snapchat videos which were observed by his son as well as the victim's sister.
"Surprise, surprise, I'm back in Cobden," he allegedly said in the video.
"Oh sh**, I'm not supposed to be 50 kilometres from Cobden. Get f****. Gotta' find me first, gotta try and catch me.
"I could be sitting in your driveway, in your street, in your backyard and you wouldn't even know."
In another video he allegedly said there was "not even a copper in town" before recording the sound of himself smoking a bong.
He was also allegedly heard saying he better say hello to the victim.
The court heard the victim's home was allegedly observed in the background of one of the videos.
Upon viewing the Snapchats, the accused man's son contacted 000.
Warrnambool police Detective Senior Constable Rob Wilson said the victim was scared, no longer felt comfortable leaving her children behind and that the accused had made her life "a living hell".
The man was arrested on May 13 at a rural property in Glenormiston, 19 kilometres from Cobden, which further breached his bail conditions.
He was transported to Warrnambool police station where he allegedly told police he uploaded the videos for "shits and giggles".
He said he didn't believe the conduct breached his bail, or the intervention order.
Magistrate John Lesser said he doubted the offending made the victim giggle.
He said the man had failed to show exceptional circumstances why he should be released from custody and refused bail.
Advertisement
The man will appear in court at a later date.
If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, domestic or family violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000.
Emma House is a Warrnambool-based not-for-profit service and can be contacted through 1800 EMMADV (1800 366238) or visit emmahouse.org.au/
Safe Steps for women after hours service is available through 188 015 188.
Brophy Family and Youth Services can be contacted on 1300 BROPHY or 03 5561 8888.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Advertisement
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.