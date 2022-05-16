The Standard

Man pleads not guilty in Warrnambool County Court to alleged rape

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 16 2022 - 4:32am, first published 3:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man pleads not guilty to alleged rape

A south-west man has pleaded not guilty to the oral rape of a woman he was in a relationship with at the time.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.