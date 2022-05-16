The Standard

Life membership honour for work on Warrnambool's Heatherlie Homes project

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated May 16 2022 - 6:56am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Service: Charlie Armitstead has spent 17 years building a better future for the city's older population volunteering countless hours to the Heatherlie Homes project to provide low-cost housing. Picture: Anthony Brady

Charlie Armitstead has spent the past 17 years devoting countless hours to help provide low-cost housing to Warrnambool's ageing population.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.