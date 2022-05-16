FOUR-TIME Paralympian Kathryn Ross is finding form in the water as she prepares for a World Cup competition.
The Warrnambool-raised rower collected two individual silver medals and a mixed double gold at two high-class rowing regattas in Italy.
She will represent Australia at the upcoming World Rowing Cup 1 competition from May 27-29 in Serbia as she strives to earn a place at the world championships in August.
Kathryn teamed with Dutchman Corne de Koning in the mixed double scull at the Italian-based international regattas as her Australian partner Simon Albury - her teammate at the Tokyo Paralympics last year - was unable to travel because of COVID-19 protocols.
She told Rowing Australia she was thrilled to be competing again.
"It is pretty exciting to be back racing internationally and blow out the cobwebs," Kathryn said.
"The races were pretty tough. The weather was quite hot so it was challenging coming from the Australian winter, but it was amazing to be in Italy in beautiful (rowing) conditions."
"It was a great experience to row with another nation, I learnt a lot and had a great time."
Kathryn's proud dad Alan said her rowing schedule would ramp up.
"She is attempting to go to the world championships at the end of August," he told The Standard.
"It's been quite difficult with lock-downs, she hasn't been able to train a lot and has been mainly training at home (in Canberra) in the gym and hasn't had a lot of time on the water, so I think she's pretty pleased with the way she's going.
"As usual we're very proud of her."
The World Rowing Cup has three editions over the next few months.
"It is probably a prelude to the world championships," Alan said.
"She'll back back home after World Cup 1 and then things will travel along in the run up to world championships.
"She is the defending world singles champion.
"She had the world-best time at that time so she'll be striving to try and defend that."
