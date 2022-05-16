The Standard

Warrnambool's Kathryn Ross wins singles race at Italian rowing regatta

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated May 16 2022 - 3:40am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GREEN AND GOLD: Kathryn Ross and Simon Albury at the Tokyo Paralympics. Picture: Getty Images

FOUR-TIME Paralympian Kathryn Ross is finding form in the water as she prepares for a World Cup competition.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.