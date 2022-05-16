Election verdict delay possible with surge in postal votes

A postal vote uptick has sparked fears the federal election result could be delayed.
With more than 1 million more postal vote applications already lodged this year than in 2019, the probability the country will get a verdict on election night has become less likely.
Australian Electoral Commission data shows the Wannon electorate had 13,472 approved postal votes with only 4594 ballots returned.
Less than half of the 2.5 million postal votes had been returned across the country. Just over 1.5 million postal votes were made in the 2019 election.
Voters can still lodge a postal vote application until Wednesday, May 18.
AEC electoral commissioner Tom Rogers said despite the rise in postal votes, it would not be possible to fit their count with the staff workload on election night.
"We're already at the limits of our staffing capacity, and work health and safety responsibilities, with the count of election day and pre-poll votes," he said.
Mr Rogers said the postal vote count had been expedited to the Sunday following polling day from Tuesday in 2019, and attributed the pandemic to the postal vote increase and potential result delay.
"If it's a close result in individual seats, or overall in the House of Representatives, this level of postal votes makes an election night indication of who forms government less likely," he said.
"The election night parties haven't seen a result in two of the past four federal elections, and COVID-19 may add 2022 to that list."
Mr Rogers outlined options for those who test positive to COVID-19 during the week including a telephone vote available from Thursday.
"If you test positive... you'll be in isolation until after polls close on Saturday, and need to apply for a postal vote," he said.
"Information about the telephone voting service will be available to voters who need it once postal vote applications close."
