Gallery: Wolves, Lions battle in South West Victoria Football Association

SOUTH West Victoria Football Association seasons are under way.
Warrnambool Wolves hosted Corangamite Lions in a women's match at Harris Street Reserve on Sunday.
Advertisement
The Wolves scored a 10-0 triumph.
The Standard photographer ANTHONY BRADY was there and captured the play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.