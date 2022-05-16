The Standard

Warrnambool Rangers preparing to play Bacchus Marsh in Ballarat and District Soccer Association road trip

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated May 16 2022 - 4:08am, first published 12:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LEADER: Warrnambool Rangers coach and goal keeper Cameron Pyke has his side sitting fourth on the ladder with four wins and two losses. Picture: Justine McCullagh-Beasy

CLINICAL ball use when going for goal is an area Warrnambool Rangers want to improve.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.