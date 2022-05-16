CLINICAL ball use when going for goal is an area Warrnambool Rangers want to improve.
The Cameron Pyke-led side will take winning form into its Ballarat and District Soccer Association away trip against Bacchus Marsh on Sunday but knows it needs to be cleaner if it's to come home with the premiership points.
The Rangers accounted for Creswick 4-0 at Jones Oval in the round just gone but identified areas they could improve.
"Attacking-wise, you can't complain when you score four goals but we could've been a bit more clinical and finished a few more," he said.
"There were times where we had some clear-cut chances - and maybe conditions played a part with the wind and the rain - but to our standards, we could've been a bit more clinical."
Pyke said getting the most value out of attack was a work in progress.
"We have tried a few different set-ups over the past couple of weeks and while we've been able to find the goals, it hasn't been through the same consistent measure, it seems to be from something different every time," he said.
"As a coach, it's good to know we can create different chances and score in different ways but we do want to make sure we have something that is reliable and consistent so we know when we can up against tough opposition we can fall back on the things we work on in practice."
Ryan Bail (two goals), Connor Bellman and Cameron Jennings scored the Rangers' goals.
Pyke said overcoming Creswick was important ahead of a long road trip to Bacchus Marsh.
Bacchus Marsh is third, one rung above Warrnambool after six rounds.
"They were a strong side last year when we played them," Pyke said.
"They will be another good challenge for us, especially away as well.
"Any time we travel, not just the regular Ballarat trips, but anywhere outside of that does throw up away-day concerns.
"You are playing at a ground you're unfamiliar with and you don't know how it plays."
Warrnambool Rangers women's side also made it back-to-back wins, downing Creswick 4-0. Pyke, who is the club president, said it was exciting to see their progress under coach Paul Braithwaite in their first season back in the competition.
"I was able to watch half of their game before we had to prepare and they were able to play some good football linking the play up, especially against the wind," he said.
"It is really promising signs for them and it's good to see them find their feet and gel as a team."
