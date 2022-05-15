Across the south-west we are expecting a cloudy Monday with showers and wet days ahead.
Winds on Monday will be north-westerly 20 to 30 km/h tending westerly 30 to 45 km/h in the middle of the day.
Warrnambool and Port Fairy will have a top of about 16 degrees, Hamilton 13, Portland, Casterton and Colac 14 and Mortlake 15.
There was a sheep farmers alert issued by the bureau this morning, with graziers warned that cold temperatures, showers and fresh westerly winds are expected during Monday.
There is a risk of losses of lambs and sheep exposed to these conditions.
There's also a marine gale warning in place.
At 6.30am in Warrnambool it was 10.1 degrees, felt like 5.3 and we've had 3.2mm of rain since 9am yesterday.
Tuesday is expected to be wetter, with a 90 per cent chance of rain, most likely in the evening and the tip is for between four and eight mms.
Wednesday is much the same, with showers most likely in the morning and afternoon.
Tops for the next couple of days are likely to be about 15 degrees.
Currently a cool and gusty west to north-westerly flow prevails across Victoria behind a strong cold front that has moved over the Tasman Sea.
A pair of follow-up fronts brushing southern districts in the early part of the week will maintain more unstable conditions across the state, until a ridge extends across western districts on Wednesday.
The strengthening ridge will extend settled conditions across Victoria on Thursday, as the associated high pressure system approaches western Tasmania.
