Merrivale's midfield-forward connection is a key area of focus according to coach Josh Sobey.
Following two consecutive losses, the Tigers had their biggest score of the past month during Saturday's 13.15 (93) to 7.8 (50) victory over Allansford.
Nathan Krepp is a big part of finishing off that work, and took his season tally to 14 majors with a four-goal haul.
"(Kreppy's) really stood up this year and the boys are starting to gel as a unit," Sobey said. "It's still an area we want to grow in, but they are certainly doing a good job."
Tye Kelson got the late call up for his first senior game, while skipper Jack Gleeson continues to lead from the front with his intent.
"He's an action-first type of player, Jack is," Sobey said. "With our pressure acts and it's very contagious for the other boys."
Allansford coach Tim Nowell said Saturday's performance was his group's best "four quarters of football" for the year.
"We started to move the ball how we wanted to move it, and the young kids we brought up played extremely well," Nowell said.
Rhys Buck played "one of the best games I've seen him play" according to Nowell, with Buck starting forward before moving into the ruck.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
