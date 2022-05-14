The Standard

Wannon candidates commit to salary freeze at freedom rally

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated May 14 2022 - 7:55am, first published 4:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Four candidates vying for a spot in the upcoming federal election have vowed they will not accept any pay rises if they are elected.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.