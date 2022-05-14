Wannon candidates commit to salary freeze at freedom rally

Four candidates vying for a spot in the upcoming federal election have vowed they will not accept any pay rises if they are elected.
Independent Wannon candidate Graham Garner said he would sign a statutory declaration to reject any pay rises if elected at a freedom rally in Warrnambool on Saturday.
Advertisement
He implored other candidates to follow suit.
Amanda Mead, the candidate for the Liberal Democrats, said she had no problem committing to the pledge.
"We will be signing it and we support it 100 per cent ... we would actually like to see a 10 per cent cut on top of that."
United Australia Party candidate Craig Kensen said he would happily sign the declaration.
"We're not in this for means of a career," he said.
"We are doing this because we want to stand up for the community."
Chris Burson, the Australian Values Party's Senate candidate, was also in attendance.
He said he would also commit to the salary freeze.
The candidates also spoke out about mandated vaccines.
Ms Mead said she felt strongly about the issue.
"The government should not have a right to dictate to any of us what we put in our bodies," she said.
"The government stepping in and saying we need a medical treatment is almost turning us into their slaves.
"It's a very dangerous path by taking choice away from individuals and losing our own body autonomy."
Mr Kensen said no one should struggle to provide for their family because they choose not to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.