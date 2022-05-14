Substance over political games please

Dear valued subscriber,
Next Saturday we go to the polls to have our say on who should represent us in Canberra for the next three years. Your vote will also determine who forms government.
But what your vote won't do is tell current leaders, MPs and aspiring pollies to stop playing politics with life and death issues.
Earlier in the federal election campaign, Prime Minister Scott Morrison vowed to cut the cost of all medicines on the pharmaceutical benefits scheme by $10, reducing the maximum cost of prescription drugs to $32.50. The government said the move would provide relief to 19 million people.
Labor criticised the timing in an election, yet it then announced it would cut the cost by $12.50. Why play politics with people's health? If the price of prescription drugs can be lowered, why can't it be done now? Why does it take an election for such a policy? Aren't politicians elected to represent Australians' best interests?
Examples exist in state politics too. The recent Victorian budget included $36 million to establish an alcohol and drug residential rehabilitation centre in Mildura.
Warrnambool and the south-west has been campaigning for years, like Mildura, for such a centre to be setup. Western Regional Alcohol and other Drug centre, which has provided services in the region for more than 35 years but not residential rehab, has a track record as a leading specialist with consortiums in the field.
The proposed Lookout centre at Dennington has widespread support including the Great South Coast Group of councils, philanthropic trusts, community leaders and Indigenous health groups.
The need has been identified in Infrastructure Victoria's blueprint, which guides the state government. Yet, not for the first time, the government overlooked The Lookout.
Why? Politics.
Mildura clearly has a need for such a facility. But Mildura's state seat is held by an independent. Is the government going to look more favourably on a seat held by an independent or its opposition, the Liberals?
The state government in the past five or so years has funded and/or opened drug and alcohol residential rehabilitation facilities in Corio, Wangaratta, Ballarat, Traralgon and now Mildura. A facility was jointly funded by the state and federal governments in Bairnsdale. Even after these investments Victoria is second last in terms of beds per 10,000 people in other states.
That only leaves Warrnambool and the south-west. It's a bit like cancer facilities. The south-west was without a cancer care centre and only after a persistent campaign led by now-Warrnambool mayor Vicki Jellie was the battle won. But again, why is the health and mental health of patients a pawn in a political game?
The state's decision to bypass the The Lookout for funding means vulnerable people who want to turn around their lives will remain on long waiting lists for support. If they're lucky enough to get to the top of the lists, they will receive help a long way from their families and broader support networks.
For some, the absence of a centre close to home will deter them from seeking help. That then makes these political decisions matters of life and death.
We can only hope that next week's federal election and November's state election become circuit-breakers and governments/MPs get on with improving outcomes for voters, especially our most vulnerable, irrespective of party politics.
The week started with our Wannon candidates' forum, which was streamed on our Facebook page, inconjunction with Fitzmedia. It was great to have seven of the eight candidates present. If you missed the forum, you can watch it here. We also delved into what the candidates are saying on climate change.
Our thoughts are with Warrnambool's Matthew and Madeline McConnell after the tragic birth of their child. They decided to share their story in the hope our health system will change. Let's hope it does because, as they said, no one should experience what they have.
This story provoked outrage among readers with a doctor swindling his patients out of almost $800,000.
The push for Warrnambool and the south-west to be involved in the 2026 Commonwealth Games is gaining momentum with state sport minister Martin Pakula saying the door is open for a bid from the city council. Then Port Fairy's Judy Pollock, above, who won gold on the track in the 400m at the 1966 Commonwealth Games threw her support behind a push from the region to host the marathons.
It's been a tough week across the south-west. Instead of basking in the afterglow of the May Racing Carnival and Koroit Irish Festival, businesses have been decimated with staff illnesses. COVID-19 cases spiked this week, impacting hospitality venues and sporting clubs to name a few. The number of new cases is slowing though, which is encouraging.
There was some good news for hospitality businesses with the state government announcing a new initiative that will provide up to $10,000 in extra wages for trainees in a bid to ease the worker shortage.
There was some sad news this week with the death of former mayor and sportsman Bill McConnell, who rose to be head of Warrnambool's Deakin University campus from humble beginnings. Another well-known sporting identity Peter Carroll, also died this week. Our thoughts are with their families.
Earlier in the week we launched our new website. We've received plenty of positive feedback and some other not-so positive messages. Unfortunately we have had some technical issues with adverts sticking over stories, making reading difficult. Our developers are working on this. If you have any tech issues, please don't hesitate to get in touch with our newsroom warrnamboolstandard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au or our support team via subscriptionsupport@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Don't forget to check out some of the other stories that made headlines this week, below.
Until next week,
Greg Best, editor, The Standard
