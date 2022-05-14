A NEW Australian film that will screen in Warrnambool is connecting viewers to their regional roots.
Little Tornadoes centres on a newly-single father's efforts to "weather the turbulence of change - in his life and in the world around him".
Advertisement
It screens at Capitol Cinema on Monday at 7.30pm, followed by a question and answer session with director and screenwriter Aaron Wilson.
It was co-written with The Slap author Christos Tsiolkas and delves into 1970s Australia - from immigration and post-war resettlement, to urbanisation, anti-Vietnam War protests and the women's liberation movement.
It was filmed in Mr Wilson's hometown of Tocumwal in New South Wales.
Mr Wilson said it was wonderful attending screenings in regional towns.
"It's where the cinemas are strong cultural hubs," Mr Wilson said.
"People get to come out again and celebrate cinemas as part of our history and discuss cinema again."
"There has been such an emotive response. People have been connecting with the Italian and Anglo-Saxon characters and the landscape - it's been a strong connector."
Mr Wilson said the film also sparked conversations.
He said being shot in his hometown, there was lots of him in the film.
"It's imagining what my life would be life if I stayed in a town or grew up in that time period," he said.
"It's hard to figure out your identity and self and it's more difficult in regional areas where it's physically and emotionally isolated. It's drawn from my experience and people in the community as a collective around me - a set of stories."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Advertisement
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.