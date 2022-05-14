The Standard
What's on

Australian film Little Tornadoes screening at Capitol Cinema, Warrnambool on Monday

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated May 15 2022 - 4:31am, first published May 14 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FILM: Behind the scenes of filming Little Tornadoes.

A NEW Australian film that will screen in Warrnambool is connecting viewers to their regional roots.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.