With the penultimate week of the federal election campaign over, it is fair to say campaign fatigue has settled into our voter panellists.
This is what they had to say about the fourth week of the election trail.
Ms Clarke said she was uninspired by how "toxic" the election campaign had become.
"There's been a lot of that argy-bargy stuff and just people taking pot-shots at each other," she said.
"So I'm getting a bit annoyed with that.
"I want it to be over, to be honest."
Ms Clarke said she only tuned into the second leaders' debate highlights and thought the allocated 60 seconds for Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese to answer questions was harsh.
"That's a ridiculous amount of time to make your points, and respond, and give people the right information," she said.
For Ms Clarke, the key issues on her mind heading into the final weeks of the election campaign remained cost-of-living pressures.
"With inflation, the tax rebates dropping out at the end of this financial year, people are really struggling and they're really concerned about their future," she said.
On this matter, Ms Clarke said she was impressed with Mr Albanese's response during the week and did not appreciate Mr Morrison's rebuke of the Labor proposal.
"He's really pushing forward with raising the minimum wage," she said.
"I think that's quite reasonable and fair.
"Morrison saying raising someone's salary by $1 will undo the whole economy is just scare mongering."
She said she did not trust Mr Morrison's debate answer that he had never encountered corruption in parliament and stressed the need for a political integrity commission.
"We need a federal ICAC," she said.
"We need to finally clean up the corruption that's been seeping into Australian politics."
Ms Clarke said she would still vote for Labor if the election was held this week, but thought the party would only win by a slender margin.
For Mr Carter, there had still not been enough discussion about climate change and aged-care from either leader on the election trail.
"It amazes me at this stage of the game, I would have thought that they were two very important facets of the whole thing," he said.
"I suppose we could say that aged care was sort of mentioned with Albanese's support for increasing the minimum wage because the vast majority of aged care workers would be on minimum wage.
"I think that's what the Royal Commission recommended. It's about time it happened."
However, Mr Carter said he thought Mr Albanese's plan to raise the minimum wage would not be enough in the current economic climate.
"The wage increase that he's talking about is for the lowest of the low," he said.
"I don't think that's going to do much to help decrease inflation.
"It may have a bit of an impact on unions trying to get their wages increased."
Mr Carter said the lack of policy for aged-care and climate change from the major parties had pushed him to lean towards voting independent for another week.
"But I'd be voting for Labor in the Senate, and hoping that they finish up with control of both houses so that at least they can get some legislation through," he said.
He said he thought Labor was in with the better chance on election day.
"Hopefully the polls are better than what they were last time," he said.
Mr de Carteret said he thought Mr Morrison's tactic of opting for a longer election campaign may have backfired on the incumbent leader.
"The perception of Albanese as a rounded character with some depth may be really starting to come through," he said.
"Seeing as though Morrison gambled on a long campaign, it may have given some of the public a chance to get to know Albanese."
He said he paid little attention to the latest leaders' debate given the unsavoury nature of the previous stoush.
"They haven't been that inspiring so I was never that enthusiastic about dedicating my time to them," he said.
Mr de Carteret said Labor's approach to gender equity and the pay gap piqued his interest this week.
"Labor as a government (seems) dedicated to leading the national discussion on issues concerning gendered inequality and violence against women," he said.
"There is an opportunity for Labor to lead a positive narrative here."
The bar owner said he was still inclined to vote for Wannon independent Alex Dyson at this stage.
"Alex seems to really be leading a campaign dedicated to understanding the needs of small communities within the electorate," he said.
"I have also had some interesting discussions with volunteers for (his) campaign.
"I haven't had any of those conversations with anyone from the major parties."
Mr Killen said the biggest issue for him was still climate change which he thought neither party leader had addressed adequately.
"Morrison's 35 per cent reduction goal... was disappointing to see," he said.
"Similarly the Labor goal of 43 per cent, while being more ambitious, doesn't feel like enough to make significant change to the country's current rates of emissions."
The first-time voter said while he saw headlines about the debate, he did not bother to "investigate further".
"Election debates have become increasingly dramatised, to the point of the word debate being a misnomer," he said.
"It feels like the room for bipartisan discussion and compromise has become narrower due to ideological divides between parties."
He said at a local level, housing affordability and mental health issues were "especially prominent" for him and his voter demographic.
"Both parties are failing to address any significant measures towards the issue, especially for those who are renting, as well as expanding housing options for regional areas," he said.
"The demand for mental health practitioners has exploded, and neither party has proposed any concrete measures to deal with this."
Mr Killen said he was still leaning towards Labor with his vote.
Colleen Hughson was unable to contribute to the pub test this week.
