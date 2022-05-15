New era, new legal service Advertising Feature

LOCAL EXPERTISE: Ron Pearce (right) welcomes Stephen to Stringer Clark's Warrnambool office. Photo: Supplied

Stringer Clark has a 100-plus year history of serving clients right across Western Victoria, from Ballarat in the east, Horsham in the north, Portland in the west and Colac in the south.

It is now accommodating an unprecedented trend by clients seeking immediate and responsive legal counsel via telephone or teleconference.

As part of Law Week, Stringer Clark's managing partner, Ron Pearce, has reflected upon how the pandemic has inspired new and improved client services.

"While some clients prefer face to face office meetings in any of our eight offices, many favour an immediate introductory phone call or teleconference meeting with their lawyer and follow up with in person meetings," he said.

"Clients are seeking legal advice from the comfort of their own home, which is invaluable to injured people seeking compensation or busy parents seeking relationship law resolution.

"Clients also appreciate that this technology improves use of time and avoids travel costs."

Stringer Clark guarantees truly local lawyers who understand the local optics and collaborate with lawyers from its parent firm in Melbourne, Ryan Carlisle Thomas, to provide expertise to clients who're seeking a remote, timely and seamless service.

Melbourne medicos in local reach

In the past, injured clients would have to travel to Melbourne for medical and legal assessments.

Now, this can be coordinated so that only local trips to Stringer Clark branch are necessary.

Stringer Clark's tele-medical service puts local Melbourne health and medical specialists in local reach with ease.

Local law firm services

Stringer Clark services range from injury law to abuse law, family law and wills and probate.

Injury law covers workplace injury, road injury, superannuation, medical negligence, abuse and public place claims.