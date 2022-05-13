At the same time every year the southern short-fin eels in the Hopkins River begin an extraordinary voyage to the tropical seas around New Caledonia.
Advertisement
This year their trip was almost over before it began because the river mouth was sealed off by a 20-metre ridge of sand.
The eels massed in the shallows as waves broke across the sand bank. Some of the bolder ones made valiant attempts to slither the 20 metres to freedom, but invariably had to turn back.
Eventually council sent an excavator to dig a narrow channel and help the travellers start their 2500km journey.
Read about it here: The eel's fantastic voyage: From the Hopkins River to the Coral Sea
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.