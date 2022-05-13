The Standard

South-west Victorian Dairy Innovation Challenge winners announced in Warrnambool

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated May 13 2022 - 3:36am, first published 3:00am
Winning idea: Nick Seymour took out the top prize at the South-west Victorian Dairy Innovation Challenge for his trough and sensor which lets farmers know when there is a problem with their cows' water supply.

A sensor that alerts farmers when their cows' water supply gets too low has taken out the top prize in the inaugural South-west Victorian Dairy Innovation Challenge.

