The Standard
What's on

South West Working Equitation Club are running a come and try day at Port Fairy Showgrounds

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated May 13 2022 - 1:54am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COURSE: John Paton with horse Charlie. Pictures: Chris Doheny

IF you're up for starting a new sport, why not try working equitation, which incorporates a mix of skills while riding a horse.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.