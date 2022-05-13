IF you're up for starting a new sport, why not try working equitation, which incorporates a mix of skills while riding a horse.
South West Working Equitation Club are holding a come and try day in Port Fairy on Sunday, with registrations closing on Saturday, May 14, at noon.
The club's president and rider, Teek Dolan said its point of difference to other horse sports was that riders completed four phases of skills: dressage, maneability (points-based on style and finesse), a timed speed phase (around the maneability course) and a team cattle event (similar to penning).
Ms Dolan said the day included group lessons in the morning and the chance to completing the maneability course as they would at a competition.
Ms Dolan said she enjoyed the sport because it was open to all riders.
"There's no restrictions on what breed of horse you ride or what style of riding you do, it could be dressage or a western ride, it's still all applicable to everyone," she said.
Ms Dolan said the club, which has about 30 members of all ages from youth to seniors, has run for six years.
The come and try runs from 10.30am-4.30pm at Port Fairy Showgrounds on Sunday.
To register email: southwestworkingequitation@outlook.com.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
