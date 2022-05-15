Lawyer thanks legal team after charges dropped

UPDATE, Monday, 7.15am:
A Warrnambool lawyer has thanked his legal team after charges were dropped against him.
Advertisement
In January 2020 The Standard reported long-time Warrnambool lawyer Basil Fogarty had been charged with several counts of rape, indecent assault, using a carriage service to harass and stalking.
Now Mr Fogarty said his stance in relation to the charges had never changed.
"I have always maintained my innocence in respect of the charges," he said.
"I thank my legal team and those who have supported me during this period."
Last month the Office of Public Prosecution made an application to the County Court to discontinue the charges, which had been laid by a Warrnambool police sex offences and child abuse investigation team detective.
The application was approved by County Court Judge Fiona Todd.
Friday: Sex charges have been dropped against a Warrnambool solicitor.
In January 2020 The Standard reported long-time Warrnambool lawyer Basil Fogarty had been charged with several counts of rape, indecent assault, using a carriage service to harass and stalking.
At that time Mr Fogarty's matter was adjourned to a further hearing in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court.
But last month the Office of Public Prosecution made an application to the County Court to discontinue the charges, which had been laid by a Warrnambool police sex offences and child abuse investigation team detective.
The application was approved by County Court Judge Fiona Todd.
Mr Fogarty has been contacted for comment.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Advertisement
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.