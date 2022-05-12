Man who threatened to distribute naked images of woman ordered to do community work

A Warrnambool man in his 50s who threatened to distribute naked images of a woman if she ended their relationship has been placed on a 15-month community corrections order.
The man, who cannot be named as that would identify the victim, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court this week to threatening to distribute intimate images and using a carriage service to menace.
He was convicted and placed on the CCO, with the conditions he do 100 hours of community work and rehabilitation programs as directed.
An intervention order was also put in place to protect the woman, with a key condition that the images of the woman be deleted by the man within two hours.
He has twice before been in court for breaching intervention orders, the last time in 2017.
The court heard the man and a woman had been in a relationship for two months when he received images from an ex-girlfriend of naked breasts in February.
The woman saw the images pop up while they were watching something on his phone and asked him to leave her home, saying their relationship was over.
In the following days the woman received a relentless barrage of phone calls and text messages.
When she confirmed their relationship was over, the man threatened to send naked images of the woman to her son.
She asked him to delete the images and he repeated the threat to send them to her son, as well as to her work colleagues and parents.
The woman again called the man to tell him their relationship was over and recorded a conversion on her iPad of him being manipulative and exhibiting controlling behaviour.
He told her he had nothing to live for, his children would be without a father and that she would have blood on her hands if something happened to him.
The man also threatened to assault anyone the woman had a relationship with in future, saying he would "go out all guns blazing".
In a couple of days she received 163 text messages and the victim went to police to seek help.
When interviewed by police, the man made admissions about threatening to distribute the naked images of the woman to other people.
A lawyer for the man said the behaviour was out-of-character, he was remorseful and had enrolled in a men's behaviour change program.
The lawyer said a fine was appropriate despite the man being in extreme financial hardship.
But police prosecutor Carolyn Howe said a fine was totally inappropriate after the high-end psychological abuse suffered by the victim when she tried to end the relationship.
Long-time senior journalist
