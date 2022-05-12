The Standard

Warrnambool man in 50s ordered to delete images after making threats when relationship ended

By Andrew Thomson
May 12 2022
Man who threatened to distribute naked images of woman ordered to do community work

A Warrnambool man in his 50s who threatened to distribute naked images of a woman if she ended their relationship has been placed on a 15-month community corrections order.

Andrew Thomson

