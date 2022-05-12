Expanded drug testing catching more impaired drivers

The expansion of drug driver testing in a trial at Melbourne's south-east is proving effective with 27 drivers caught.
Officers from the frontline tactical unit have been conducting roadside drug tests since the start of February.
Advertisement
It's the first time police outside of highway patrol units and booze and drug bus fleet officers have conducted drug testing.
The frontline tactical unit - comprising general duties police - is tasked with patrolling community locations with a focus on detecting and deterring street crime, street violence, public disorder and high-volume crime offending.
Roadside drug testing has been integrated into this work, with officers undergoing special training.
So far 27 drug drivers have been detected and the trial will continue until the end of the month.
In the past questions were raised in the south-west after long-time highway patrol officers moved to country stations but unable to perform drug tests.
It's believed that situation has now changed.
Some single officer stations have now also been given the nod to do drug tests.
Methamphetamine is the most common drug detected in roadside testing.
A Victoria Police spokeswoman said removing impaired drivers from the roads was a major focus, with analysis showing drug driving contributes to about 30 per cent of deaths and its involvement in road trauma was increasing.
The trial has been rolled out in the SD3 police division which takes in the Cardinia, Casey and Greater Dandenong areas.
There were 33 lives lost on the division's roads last year, almost four times the number of deaths recorded a year earlier (nine).
Drugs were a factor in multiple collisions.
So far this year seven lives have been lost on roads within the SD3 division.
Police chiefs will make an assessment at the end of the trial before any decision is made to expand drug testing.
Victoria Police conducts 150,000 drug screenings through its booze and drug buses and highway patrol units each year.
Assistant Commissioner Road Policing Command Glenn Weir said removing impaired drivers from the roads was a priority.
"Make no mistake. Drugs are a killer on Victoria's roads," he said.
Advertisement
"This initiative is just one way we're detecting and deterring impaired drivers who think it's OK to get behind the wheel and put the safety of others at risk."
Senior Sergeant Luke Holmes, of the Southern Metro region, said the trial allowed greater flexibility in testing.
"It means there is nowhere to hide if you think it's acceptable to drive on drugs," he said.
"Some people think they can spot the police cars that do this type of testing. Now, any police car in their rearview mirror could be the one that catches you.
"Drug driving is a major contributor to collisions on our roads.
"That's why Victoria Police has expanded drug testing through this trial and will continue to do all we can to remove impaired drivers from the roads."
Advertisement
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Advertisement
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.