HFNL live coverage: round five

Hampden league action returns on Saturday after a competition-wide bye last week.
Long-time rivals Warrnambool and South Warrnambool will meet at Reid Oval, in what is sure to be a fiery contest.
The Blues and Roosters' open grade netball clash is also expected to be red-hot, with both teams coming into the round undefeated.
Koroit and Cobden will go head-to-head at Victoria Park, with both squads celebrating special milestones in Ben Dobson and Christian Koroneos.
Over on the netball courts, a top four clash awaits the Saints and Bombers, though Sophie Hinkley's side will be without two of their key defenders.
A big milestone headlines Camperdown's home clash against Port Fairy, with Luke Clarke just the 17th player to reach 200 senior games for the Magpies.
In a match-of-the-round style clash, North Warrnambool will head west to Hanlon Park to play in-form Portland.
Meanwhile, Hamilton hosts Terang Mortlake, with one of last year's break out forwards in Will Kain suiting up for his first game of the season after a finger injury ruled him out in earlier rounds.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
