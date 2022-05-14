WDFNL live coverage: round six

Round six of the Warrnambool and District league gets underway on Saturday, with more than a few teams counting a loss of personnel.
Perhaps the hardest hit is South Rovers, who have forfeited its reserves match against Nirranda.
The two teams will still battle it out the seniors, while the netball clash is expected to be fierce, with Kylie Carter's Lions (3-1-1) fighting to topple Lisa Arundell's undefeated Blues.
A mere few 100 metres away, Russells Creek host Kolora-Noorat at Mack Oval where they will unveil their first-ever Indigenous playing kit.
The recently up-and-about Dennington and Old Collegians are both out for the four points, though both football sides have been hit with some handy outs.
Meanwhile, Merrivale welcomes Allansford, while Timboon Demons continues to search for its first win against Panmure.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
