Peter Carroll will be remembered for the love of his family, sport and life, according to eldest daughter Hayley Stacey.
Mr Carroll, 67, a former president and secretary of the Warrnambool Football Netball Club, passed away at South West Healthcare Warrnambool on Thursday, after battling illness in recent years.
"Dad was very brave right to the end," Mrs Stacey said. "He lived a wonderful life. Dad had a deep love of his family and sport. He filled numerous sporting administration roles during his life and loved them all. Dad was a great people's person. He made so many friends through his time being involved in sport."
Mr Carroll played junior football for Warrnambool CBC, Merrivale and South Warrnambool. He made his senior debut with Merrivale at 18 and also loved basketball, playing and coaching various men's and women's teams in Warrnambool.
The father of three filled the role of treasurer at Merrivale for ten years before joining the committee at Warrnambool when he took over as secretary from 1989 to 1993. He went on to become president, filling that role in 1992 when the Blues won the flag under Mark O'Keeffe. Warrnambool and Merrivale acknowledged his hard work, honouring him with life membership.
Mr Carroll stood down from footy duties in 2005, getting involved in horse racing as a strapper for Warrnambool trainer Aaron Purcell. He was in that role when Ginolad won the 2008 Grand Annual Steeplechase. For more than three years Mr Carroll was secretary of Woodford Racing Club.
Mr Carroll is survived by his wife Wendy, three children and his grandchildren. He will be buried from Guyetts Funerals Warrnambool on Thursday at 10.30am.
