Hockey Victoria is "absolutely" backing Warrnambool's push to host Commonwealth Games teams in the lead-up to competition in 2026.
Chief executive officer Andrew Skillern visited Warrnambool this week to meet with the city's newly formed Commonwealth Games working group.
He said he was here to show support for the city council in trying to maximise the opportunities that the Commonwealth Games would provide in 2026 and encourage teams to visit Warrnambool to prepare for competition which will be held in Geelong.
The council has allocated $600,000 in its budget to upgrade the pitch, but the club wants to spend more to bring it up to international standards in the hope it lures games teams here.
"As a code, we're really keen, given that hockey is going to be played in Geelong, that we do our best to get as much profile and interest in the game as we lead into 2026 and beyond," Mr Skillern said.
"Ultimately what can we do now to position Warrnambool well to get some national teams down here."
Mr Skillern said the south-west had been the "most active" in its attempt to show interest in hosting teams before the competition.
"All the teams that come in can't prepare in Geelong and ultimately we've got to put them somewhere," he said.
"The vision of the Victorian Government is for regional Victoria to be the home of the Commonwealth Games."
Mr Skillern said they had talked about getting countries to play against the franchise team, Hockey Club Melbourne, in the lead-up to the games.
"They're the sort of things we can do to value-add to that opportunity to bring countries here," he said.
Member for Wannon Dan Tehan, who was at the meeting, said the federal government would look to assist with the games.
He said Warrnambool's working group would be writing to hockey associations in other countries to roll out the welcome mat for pre-games and training.
"The earlier we can get in and the more we can present our case, the better the outcome," Mr Tehan said.
"Even though 2026 is a long time away, you really do have to start now.
"The fact that Andrew has got in his car and driven down here today is such a positive because it gives such an indication that hockey Victoria are very keen to ensure it goes out into the regions."
With a the Olympic Games in Brisbane in 2032, Mr Skillern said it was an opportunity to capitalise on what will be a massive decade for sport.
Mr Skillern said Hockey Victoria would also be providing funding to help create a five-aside social games.
"Warrnambool looks like they'll be one of the early adopters of that," he said.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
