High-level support for push to host Commonwealth Games teams in Warrnambool

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated May 13 2022 - 7:46am, first published 6:00am
Progress: Hockey Victoria CEO Andrew Skillern met with Mark Bridge, mayor Vicki Jellie, Paul Dillion and MP Dan Tehan about the Commonwealth Games this week. Picture: Chris Doheny

Hockey Victoria is "absolutely" backing Warrnambool's push to host Commonwealth Games teams in the lead-up to competition in 2026.

