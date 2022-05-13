The Standard

Review leaves door open for horse training on Warrnambool's Spooky's beach

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated May 13 2022 - 1:41am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
On track: Horse training will be contained to Warrnambool's Lady Bay beach, for now. There is still opportunity for them to train on Spooky's Beach but there are hoops to jump through.

The door has been left open for horse training on Spooky's beach with a review of the Belfast Coastal Management Plan remaining unchanged.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.