The door has been left open for horse training on Spooky's beach with a review of the Belfast Coastal Management Plan remaining unchanged.
Despite a declaration from councillors at a public meeting a year ago that allowing horses access to Spooky's Beach would not happen, the opportunity still exists for commercial racehorses to be trained on that part of the beach.
Advertisement
But Warrnambool Racing Club chief executive officer Tom O'Connor said that while having training at Spooky's Beach was still an option, all of its energy and work was focused on Lady Bay. "That is a higher priority for our trainers and the club. We're not actively in the space of Levys at the moment," he said.
Mr O'Connor said there had been a working group established to look at the planning implications around a car park extension to the north of the Pavilion.
"It's not just relevant to our activity, it's relevant to the precinct. We are involved but we are just one party," he said.
Mr O'Connor said the group had met a number of times and it was looking to progress discussions with the Department of Environment land Water and Planning on "advancing that space".
He said the work would free up more space for tourists and make accessibility safer for everyone using the area, and was not aimed at getting more horses to train on Lady Bay.
Parks Victoria district manager Dale Antonysen said the two-year review of the Belfast Coastal Reserve plan had found the current measures in place were working well.
"There is no need for any changes," he said. "A further review will be carried out five years into operation."
Mr Antonysen said the plan did allow for commercial race horse training under licence at Hoon Hill and Levys Beach.
"But since the plan came into operation this hasn't taken place, as the licencing and approval requirements set out in the plan have not been met," he said.
The review was carried out in conjunction with Moyne Shire and Warrnambool City councils and the DELWP.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Advertisement
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.