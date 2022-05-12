The Standard

Local Member for Polwarth Richard Riordan to speak at Curdies River meeting in Peterborough

By Ben Silvester
Updated May 12 2022 - 7:23am, first published 6:33am
Concerned: Victorian Member for Polwarth Richard Riordan says he wants to hear from Peterborough locals about the ongoing toxic conditions in the Curdies River. Photo: Anthony Brady.

Victorian Member for Polwarth Richard Riordan will speak in Peterborough on Friday evening at a meeting addressing the ongoing toxic conditions in the Curdies River.

