Warrnambool is getting its own science fiction web series.
Mabel & Switch will be produced by One Day Studios and created almost entirely by young people from the region.
The participants will focus on prop and costume design, film editing, and other elements of movie-making to create the four episode mini-series.
The show follows the adventures of Mabel, an adventurous tween who scavenges and repairs old robots. During her adventures, she visits the workshops of real world engineers and creatives, who help her and talk about their real jobs.
Students as young as ten contributed to building the costume worn by the star of the show, Mabel Albers.
Mabels' companion, Switch, was built by work experience and student workplace learning placements in collaboration with the South West LLEN.
It's all about providing opportunities for regional students to work in creative media, co-producer Gareth Colliton said.
"Warrnambool has a strong history of creativity, and there is a legacy of untapped talent in our region," he said.
"We've already had a plethora of creative, intelligent, and motivated students come through our doors to work on Mabel & Switch, and we look forward to working with many more.
"The costumes, props, scripts, and Switch the Robot itself have been built by our awesome participants."
One Day have launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund the series, aiming for $18,400 in 30 days to fund the title, acquire equipment and materials, and pay the young creators.
"Supporting Mabel & Switch creates jobs and opportunities for creatives in the region, which One Day Studios has been passionate about from the beginning. One of our major supporters in this approach is the Fletcher Jones Family Foundation, who have generously agreed to fund about 20 percent of the target amount," Colliton said.
"We're delighted to have the ongoing support of the FJFF, as we work out of the old FJs factory and Fletcher himself remains a major inspiration for One Day Studios. It's nice to see the values established by Fletcher now spanning centuries".
The Kickstarter can be found here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/onedaystudios/mabel-and-switch
Multi-platform journalist and digital / social producer for Australian Community Media, covering all the latest news across south-west Victoria. Got a news tip? Get in touch: kyra.gillespie@austcommunitymedia.com.au | 0475 951 618
