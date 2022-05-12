NURSES at South West Regional Cancer Centre celebrated International Nurses Day with a splash of colour on Thursday.
Staff were given the opportunity to wear Gorman scrubs and were treated to a morning tea.
Advertisement
IND is held on may 12 to mark Florence Nightingale's birthday.
Ikon Group, group director of nursing Margie Hjorth said nurses should be thanked every day.
"Today is an opportunity to celebrate nurses and for everybody to reflect on what they do," Ms Hjorth said.
Jacinta Stewart, a nurse of 23 years including a stint at St John of God Warrnambool Hospital, has worked at the cancer centre since its inception in 2016.
Ms Stewart said the amazing work of nurses should be celebrated every day, especially for the work they had done through the pandemic.
"It's nice to have a day that celebrates what we do and recognises our hard work," she said.
Ms Stewart's mother and aunties were also nurses.
"I think it was already embedded in the family genes," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.