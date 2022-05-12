WESTERN Victoria Female Football League is taking centre stage as the first competition to host night matches at the newly-redeveloped Reid Oval.
Warrnambool will host South Warrnambool in a double-header on Friday night with under 18 and women's games.
Advertisement
Blues female sport co-ordinator Danili Dwyer said the club was always looking for ways to take women's football to a wider audience.
"From a scheduling perspective, Friday nights work really well and South Warrnambool approached us to say they were keen to play Friday night and the way it fell, the Reid was ready for night games to start so we thought we'd jump at the opportunity and have the women play the first one," she said.
"We are hoping to raise the profile of women's football and having the Blues' Kick Start program on the same night as it helps demonstrate the pathway from junior football to senior football.
"We are looking to do as many Friday night games as we can. It's difficult to schedule games with (Hampden league) junior football being played on Sundays as well as women's football."
Warrnambool's senior team is searching for its first win of the 2022 season, having recorded three losses and a bye.
The Blues' under 18 team has won one of its four games and has also had a week off due to a bye.
Dwyer said the club was committed to investing in the competition, which features teams from as far as Horsham and Stawell, and expected gradual, natural growth among its playing ranks.
"I think the girls just get better every week and we have almost a whole new group of girls," she said.
"Some of them have never played football before and the improvement you see week to week is just amazing.
"They pick it up so quickly and it's just really exciting.
"For us as a club, it's important for us to offer as many opportunities as we can for females to participate in sport.
"I feel really proud of how far they've come and I think we have a nice foundation to continue on as part of the women's league now."
The under 18s will start at 6.40pm with the women's contest to follow. The Warrnambool club rooms will be open for food and refreshments for spectators wanting to watch the double-header.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.