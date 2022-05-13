The Standard

Mortlake's D.C. Farran Oval lighting and turf upgrades complete

By Madeleine McNeil
May 13 2022 - 5:30am
Bright: Almost half a million dollars of lighting upgrades have been completed to Mortlake's D.C. Farran Oval allowing the venue to host night football and cricket.

Mortlake's D.C Farran Oval is a step closer to being one of the south-west's premier sporting venues with the installation of new high-quality floodlights and turf cricket pitches.

