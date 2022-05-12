A rally to introduce "freedom" candidates to Wannon voters will be held at Warrnambool's Civic Green on Saturday.
United Australia Party's Craige Kensen and Liberal Democrats candidate Amanda Mead will be at the event and independent Graham Garner plans to also attend.
Advertisement
One of the organisers of the Sack Them All rally, Jennifer Lee, said they had extended an invitation all Federal election Wannon candidates to attend the noon event and give them a change to meet with local voters.
"The rally is to introduce freedom candidates to everyday people in Wannon if they're interested to hear other points of view rather Liberal or Labor," she said.
Following the rally, they will walk to Lake Pertobe for a barbecue.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.