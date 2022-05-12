As expected, Leon Cameron's decision to step down as the coach of the GWS Giants was all class.
The South Warrnambool export told a media conference at 11am Thursday that he and the club came to a mutual decision to part ways on Tuesday.
The 49-year-old will coach his last game when the Giants clash with Carlton on Sunday in Sydney.
"It was a mutual decision between myself and the football club," Cameron said after just short on 10 years in the top job.
The resigning coach described the decision as "really mature" from a club which prides itself on open and honest conversations.
"I said I think the time is right and it gives the club breathing space to look for the next coach," Cameron said, indicating he expected the next leader to be appointed on long-term deal.
Current assistant coach Mark McVeigh will take over as the caretaker coach for the rest of the season.
Cameron said being an AFL coach was a tough job.
"It can wear you down," he said, while adding he was proud of a mature decision that had been made to end his tenure.
He said he wanted to look at what went right during his coaching stint with the Giants and not one specific thing had led to him stepping down.
"We played in a grand final (2019 v Richmond) and have been at the pointy end for a number of years," Cameron said, while admitting that the club fell short of its ultimate goal.
"The club is in a really good position to look forward. There's now breathing space."
Cameron is confident the playing list can go turn around its current form.
"This is a good decision. The timing is right for our footy club," Cameron said, adding he was looking forward to spending time with his wife and watching their three children play sport.
"This environment is non-stop - there's no break," he said.
Cameron said he had admired ex-coach Ross Lyon who said you couldn't be in 99 per cent as an AFL coach, but had to be 100 per cent committed to the job.
"As tough as a day it is, it's the right result, it's a good decision for both parties," he said.
Cameron said that when contact negotiations were put on hold there would always be questions and there were moments of reflection during the club's 2-6 win-loss start to the season.
"We are coming off a bad loss. I'm disappointed we are 2-6. I know our players can produce better results than that," he said.
"Ultimately the coach is responsible. It's not one specific thing. I've still got the players.
"It was tough this morning talking to the leadership group and the players. A lot of guys have been here 10 years. We've had some unbelievably high moments.
"Players have knocked back to go elsewhere. They have given me enormous enjoyment.
"You don't always get the result, but I'm indebted to those lads.
"I've got no regrets. There are thing you did right and things you did wrong, but it's blue skies ahead. I've got no regrets."
Cameron said he had spent the past 34 years involved in AFL and he would take a break, but when asked if he would coach again, he said: "You never say never".
Cameron said the club had an outstanding culture and had been successful without winning a premiership.
"I have a lot of great memories. That charge in 2019 was a fantastic month of footy," he said.
"But, my greatest memories will be of the people - great staff and the good people I have met here," he said.
"We (he and wife Carolyn) will continue to be friends of the Giants. Yes, we would like to have some silverware sitting beside us."
Asked if he would be staying in Sydney, Cameron expected to do so in the short-term and questioned whether anyone at the press conference had a job on offer.
But, on Thursday he was still looking forward to picking a team and his farewell game against Carlton.
"We want to make our members and supporters really proud of us. Carlton is playing a good brand of footy and will be hard to overcome.
"There will be mixed emotions. The memories have been fantastic and will always be there.
"You make the move and move on. The club can go on the journey to find the next person. The club is in really good hands. I can say that because I am a Giant."
Club chief executive officer Dave Matthews congratulated Cameron on his outstanding contribution to the expansion AFL team.
"He has left an amazing legacy at this club, outstanding," he said.
"Leon helped coach a team and build a club. We are very grateful. (The decision) it's been a pragmatic and mature approach," he said.
Club chairman Tony Shepherd said Cameron had made an immense contribution to the Giants and been a strong part in the club's journey to being a force in the AFL.
"We will always be grateful to Leon Cameron. He's a values based coach, those values are what has made him so successful," he said.
