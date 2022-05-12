The Standard

Cameron's coaching future: 'Never say never'

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 12 2022 - 6:57am, first published 2:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One last time: Leon Cameron will coach his last game with the Giants on Sunday after stepping down on Thursday morning.

As expected, Leon Cameron's decision to step down as the coach of the GWS Giants was all class.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.