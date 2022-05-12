The Standard

Warrnambool volunteers' decade-long quest to pay tribute to shipwreck victims in new exhibition

Updated May 12 2022 - 6:15am, first published 5:30am
Tribute: Village volunteer Jenny Climas at the new Flagstaff Hill exhibition which showcases handmade bonnets which tell the story of one of Australia's worst shipwreck disasters in 1835. Picture: Chris Doheny

It may have taken 12 years to do but volunteers at Warrnambool's Flagstaff Hill Maritime Museum are paying tribute in a new exhibition to the 224 lives lost in a little-known 1835 shipwreck.

