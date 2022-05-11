A 13-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl have been arrested after allegedly trying to break into a Warrnambool vape shop early on Thursday.
Police said officers in an unmarked police vehicle took the two youths into custody in Timor Street about 4am.
It's understood a window was broken during the burglary attempt of the vape shop in Warrnambool's Timor Street.
It's expected that the two youths will also be questioned in relation to an alleged stolen vehicle crashing into residential fences in Warrnambool's Canterbury Road about 12.30am on Thursday.
That incident led to significant damage to two properties and skid marks leading up to and from the crash scene.
Uniform police are still in the process of investigating both incidents.
Crime scene officers are also expected to be involved in that investigation, seeking to find forensic clues linking the two youths, who are well known to police, to the offences.
Anyone with information is requested to contact the Warrnambool police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Long-time senior journalist
