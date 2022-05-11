The Standard

Teens arrested after Warrnambool vape shop attempted burglary

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 12 2022 - 4:11am, first published May 11 2022 - 10:22pm
A 13-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl have been arrested after allegedly trying to break into a Warrnambool vape shop early on Thursday.

