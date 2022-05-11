FORMER Warrnambool mayor Bill McConnell is being remembered as a man who embraced life's challenges with a dogged determination to give it his best shot.
Mr McConnell passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday at Torquay after an 18-month battle with brain cancer.
Advertisement
The 82-year-old former accountant served as the city's mayor from 1993-94, capping a decade on council.
His all-round sporting prowess was legendary, excelling equally on the footy field, the tennis and squash court, and, in his 70s, bike-riding on the world stage.
"No matter where you start from, I think there's an opportunity for everybody to make a go of it," he said when asked recently about his life lessons.
"Whatever background you start from, you can still be successful in whatever field you might decide to follow."
And make a go of it he did, from the sporting arena to civic and community roles, there were few endeavours in which he didn't make his mark.
Mr McConnell's wife of 57 years, Norma, said her husband had always given his best, his actions reflecting his can-do approach to life. The couple moved from Warrnambool to Torquay in 2001 to be closer to family.
When struck down with the aggressive brain cancer, Glioblastoma (GBM) at Christmas 2020, the previously fit and healthy grandfather of two was up for the fight.
In October, Mr McConnell told The Standard: "I believe my fitness and mental attitude helped me cope with diagnosis and treatment. Unfortunately, cancer is a law of its own."
Despite rounds of chemotherapy, radiation and various drug treatments, his condition deteriorated, moving into full-time care at Torquay's VMCH Star of the Sea Aged Care Residence in February.
Acknowledging his humble beginnings as a motivator to succeed, Mr McConnell left school at 15 and took a bank job before studying accounting by correspondence. Jobs followed with the Fletcher Jones factory and the former Country Roads Board before being appointed business manager for the Warrnambool Institute of Advanced Education. He was later to become deputy secretary and head of campus and student services at Deakin University.
His litany of sporting achievements include a prestigious Maskell Medal, multiple football flags with his beloved Warrnambool Football Netball Club, tennis and squash championships and national and world cycling medals won in his 70s.
Mr McConnell is survived by wife Norma, children Stephen and Kerry and grandchildren Finn and Jasmine.
A funeral service for Mr McConnell will be held on Friday at 1pm at St John's Presbyterian Church, Warrnambool. It will also be live streamed.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.