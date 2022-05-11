A Warrnambool home and a Terang home will go under the hammer on Saturday.
A three-bedroom home in Beamish Street is expected to create a lot of interest, with the price range listed at $400,000 to $440,000.
Advertisement
Ray White Warrnambool director Fergus Torpy said there had been plenty of interest in the property.
"We have a number of local couples and first homebuyers interested," Mr Torpy said.
He said interest in south-west properties had not slowed.
"Interest in the south-west property market has been extremely strong and we are yet to see any changes in it to date.
"We've conducted 44 Auctions in 2022 with 40 selling under the hammer," Mr Torpy said.
The Beamish Street home will be auctioned at 11.30am on Saturday.
The second home is located in Terang and has a price range of $320,000 to $350,000.
The Victorian weatherboard home has plenty of charm, with features including three-metre high ceilings and bespoke cabinetry.
Timber floors, woodfire heating and an established garden on a large 945-square-metre block are also included.
It has four bedrooms and boasts an updated kitchen. It will go under the hammer at 10am.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Advertisement
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.