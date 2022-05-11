PORTLAND District Health has quashed claims made by South West Coast MP Roma Britnell its service is left without an anaesthetist this week.
Ms Britnell asked Health Minister Martin Foley why elective surgery was cancelled at PDH indefinitely and why no anaesthetists were on-site to conduct emergency resuscitation during question time in parliament on Tuesday.
Mr Foley said PDH continued delivering all services that were clinically safe and available for it to do.
The PDH board said there was an anaesthetist on-site this week and that elective surgery continued.
"The continued campaign to discredit and fear-monger, does no service to the community and it undermines the good work of our current staff, who provide an excellent standard of care," a PDH spokesman said.
"One of our anaesthetists was unavailable this week, which meant we had to reschedule some elective surgeries under that particular list, but all others have continued as planned."
PDH said anyone scheduled for surgery at Portland in the coming weeks needed to follow the advice of local doctors and nurses.
It comes after PDH's surgeon resigned and other services were suspended.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
