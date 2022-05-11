Fremantle big man Sean Darcy and his teammates are using common sense to avoid catching COVID-19 and potentially losing their spots in the winning team.
The Cobden export, who returned for the Dockers in round eight after missing the previous match due to concussion protocols, said players were vigilant in their movements while competition for spots was hot.
"We're just trying to use common sense, the more crowded place you go to the more likely you'll attract COVID-19 and you'll be out while we're playing good footy," Darcy told Triple M Breakfast with Basil & Xav.
"You're out a week which might turn into four or five, on how good we're playing at the moment.
"So if you want to put yourself at risk, or your spot in the team in jeopardy, you can. But not many people are wanting to, so not many are going to bars or clubs at the moment."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
