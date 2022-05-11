The Standard

Club looking forward to having elite year-round facility

By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 11 2022 - 3:57am, first published 3:13am
All go: Concrete edging works heading towards the finish line was being undertaken this week at the Warrnambool BMX Club Jetty Flat track.

Warrnambool BMX Club's $150,000 track resurfacing project is well underway and expected to lift the circuit to among Australia's best facilities.

