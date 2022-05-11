Warrnambool BMX Club's $150,000 track resurfacing project is well underway and expected to lift the circuit to among Australia's best facilities.
Club president Darren Mollenoyux said the surface would go from a granulated sand/clay to polymer and concrete, with much of the concreting and edging already completed.
He said the concrete sections were at the start of straight, areas that had previously been problematic after rain, and the finish line area.
Mollenoyux said the track was hoped to become a year-round all-weather facility with the polymer going over the existing track.
"That's the way the sports evolving," he said.
The club president said the track was built at Jetty Flat off Pertobe Road in 2012 and there was a health interest in BMX riding and racing.
The club has more than 60 regular riders aged from two years to more than 50 years and the sport has increased in popularity since becoming an Olympic sport in 2008.
"There's an enormous amount of interest. We've got quite a lot of members," he said.
"This project is taking a bit longer than the estimated six weeks, but we're hoping to have the work completed in the next two weeks.
"In the end we should have a great facility."
Mollenoyux said the resurfacing was also planned to reduce the amount of volunteer hours spent on track maintenance.
"There was a lot of time spent on the surface, especially in the wetter months," he said.
"At times wet weather rendered the track unrideable, unraceable.
"Very soon it's hoped we will have a facility that will be able to host events all year.
"We did a lot of drainage works two years ago as the first stage of this redevelopment.
"The old granulated sand and clay surface was easy to work with and mould but it didn't handle the rain.
"A polymer glue will be added to the surface and then there will be a polymer seal over the top.
"It's very exciting. We should have a consistent, fast, smooth track year around where normally we would take a break over winter or risk cancelling events."
Mollenoyux said a grant through the Warrnambool council's small infrastructure fund enabled the works to go ahead.
He said extension work was also expected to start in the shorter term on the BMX's shared clubhouse with the Russells Creek Cricket Club and Southern Way, as well as road sealing in the Jetty Flat area.
"In the end we should have one of the best facilities in Victoria and Australia," he said.
Long-time senior journalist
