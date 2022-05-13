An insatiable appetite to grow and develop her game has Keziah Freeman in the strong position of leading a burgeoning South Rovers' A grade group.
By dissecting the way Super Netball players run the court, and implementing those ideas back into her own performance, Freeman, 25, strives to get best out of herself as a linchpin of the Lions' midcourt.
"I watch lots of Super Netball, every single game," the centre laughed. "I watch them, see what they do and try and develop that in my own game."
Crossing from Horsham District League club Noradjuha Quantong at the beginning of 2021, Freeman said the atmosphere and team relationships within South Rovers' four walls had been first-class since her arrival. And in stepping into a new club and system, Freeman has garnered a level of freedom to expand her game even further.
"It's been different coming here," she said. "Back home I grew up playing for the same club and we had our own set ways that we did things.
"Coming here has been great because I've been able to learn new plays and work on my game more than I ever have. Having Kylie (Carter) as a coach, she has a great netball mind and has really helped me develop my game."
Freeman's love for netball is clear as day when she speaks, having grown up on the game as part of a strong sporting family and small community.
Success was a part of her DNA at Noradjuha Quantong and something she hopes to replicate at South Rovers.
"We had a pretty successful junior team and then seniors have teams in the grand final a lot of years," she said of her time at the Bombers.
"I think a lot of it is being a role model, putting out what you expect of others but doing it yourself. Then others are more likely to follow along."
Freeman models that mindset as the Lions' under 17 coach this year, a role she's enjoying thus far.
"I'v definitely had to learn a lot and am still learning," she said. "But hopefully the girls are enjoying themselves. My main goal is getting them learning more skills, enjoying their netball and translating that into Saturday's games."
Five games into the new season, Freeman believes the hard work and progress made by teammates last season was starting to pay dividends.
"Last year was a bit harder, we were all pretty much a new team," she said. "We had the skill there, but there was just those dynamics of getting used to each other. This year, it's all coming together."
Freeman believes one-percenters hurt the Lions in last week's loss to Panmure, with the key against Nirranda this week being: "sticking to our own way of playing".
In building on 12 months of growth as a group, Freeman is confident the Rovers have what it takes to make finals this year.
"That's the goal and I think we can make it, the way we're playing this year, the girls we've got and the team morale we've got," she said. "I have full confidence in the girls we can get there."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
