South Warrnambool hopes to continue a trend of fielding a team in the inaugural year of a new female football competition.
The Roosters were among the first in the region to field under 18 and senior women's teams, and aim to do the same with an under 14 team.
The first game of Western Victoria Female Football League's new under 14 youth girls competition was played on Wednesday, with Port Fairy and North Warrnambool going head-to-head at Gardens Oval. The Eagles were victorious, scoring 11.6 (72) to the Seagulls' 4.2 (26). The Roosters, along with Portland, round out the four team competition.
South Warrnambool co-coaches Shev Oliver and Sarah Richards have led training for four weeks, but are calling out for more interest to field a full team.
"We want to try and make it happen," Richards said. "We're just trying to make it fun, so everything is a bit of a competition or a game, just so they enjoy it at the end of the day and want to come back."
Oliver said the club was passionate about offering a continuous pathway for its female footballers.
"We want to create a pathway for girls between those age groups of Auskick and under 18s," she said. "With AFLW, a lot of girls are eager. They've got these women to look up to and they're watching them on television. It's something they can aspire to and to be able to have something available in Warrnambool, a space they can learn to play footy and have fun, that's what we're trying to do here."
South's female football coordinator Jock O'Connor said the prior absence of an under 14 league was "a glaring hole in the region".
"It's nice to start with four (clubs) and hopefully it can grow," he said. "While we're struggling for numbers right now, I believe if you build it, they will come. If you get them at Auskick, the logical step is under 14s and the quality is stronger and they know what they are doing by under 18s."
Contact Shev Oliver on 0430 843 833 for more details.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
