The Standard

Christian Koroneos to play game 100 for Cobden

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
May 11 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
READY FOR CHALLENGE: Cobden defender Christian Koroneos will play in his 100th senior game for the Bombers against premiership powerhouse Koroit on Saturday. Picture: Morgan Hancock

Cobden's Christian Koroneos is champing at the bit to play Koroit. The defender, who runs out for his 100th senior appearance for Cobden in Saturday's match against the Saints, believes his group can give its rivals a run for their money.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.