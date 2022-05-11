"At the start of the year everyone expected us to be bottom of the ladder and not win a game, but we had a fairly big pre-season," he said. "(Two recent wins) everyone seems a lot more enthused, even at training everyone is up and about. We can definitely get to finals, we played South and only lost by seven-eight goals, a team who is undefeated. The next month will be hard for us but we'll see where we're at after that."

