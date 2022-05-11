The Standard

Forensic experts will examine the crime scene

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 11 2022 - 3:49am, first published 12:28am
Furniture stolen in home burglary

Warrnambool police detectives are currently on the way to a burglary at a Crawley Street home in Warrnambool.

