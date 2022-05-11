Furniture stolen in home burglary

Warrnambool police detectives are currently on the way to a burglary at a Crawley Street home in Warrnambool.
Detective Senior Constable Wayne Ryan, of the Warrnambool crime investigation unit, said the break-in was reported on Wednesday morning but could have been committed between Tuesday last week and Tuesday night.
Advertisement
"The victim has returned home and found the property had been entered and items removed," he said.
"Entry was gained to the house through a broken window.
"Offenders have then searched the property and stolen goods including clothing, furniture and small items.
"The full extent of what has been taken is still being assessed.
"There was also a Kawasaki Ninja 250cc motorbike removed from the address."
Police are requesting that anyone who saw suspicious activity in the street during the past week contact CIU detectives on 5560 1153 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.