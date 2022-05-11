The Standard

A woman and man were both found to be driving while unlicensed in separate intercepts

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 11 2022 - 4:02am, first published 12:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Warrnambool police highway patrol unit officers say they detected a Bushfield woman driving with a cancelled licence on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.