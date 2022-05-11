Warrnambool police highway patrol unit officers say they detected a Bushfield woman driving with a cancelled licence on Tuesday.
Police say her vehicle tyres and windscreen were in a similar condition to her licence - unroadworthy.
Advertisement
The woman's car has been impounded for 30 days, attracting towing and storage fees of $1130 dollars and she will later have a date to appear before a magistrate in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court.
She has been charged with driving while her licence was cancelled, speeding, and driving an unroadworthy vehicle.
A few hours later police intercepted a man heading to work on Tuesday afternoon.
Police say just after 3.30pm he recorded an evidentiary breath test with a reading of .125 - two-and-a-half time the legal limit for a fully licensed driver.
A police spokesman said the officers involved were pleased to have caught the impaired driver.
His vehicle was impounded for 30 days at a cost of $1130 dollars and he will be also heading to court to face charges of driving while his licence was cancelled and drink-driving.
"Please, Don't drink and drive," the spokesman said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.